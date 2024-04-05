Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

BHC opened at C$13.63 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.