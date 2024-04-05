BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in BioNTech by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

