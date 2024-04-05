Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 143,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $615.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

