IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,108,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $80,927 in the last ninety days. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $8.89 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.