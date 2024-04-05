PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:PED opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

