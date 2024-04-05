PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:PED opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
