StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.80.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.