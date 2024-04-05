StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

