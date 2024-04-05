Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

