MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider John Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).
LON:MXCT opened at GBX 333 ($4.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £346.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,137.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.23. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 440 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.
