Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NYSE:CNX opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

