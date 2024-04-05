Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.46. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

