Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Up 5.3% in March

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,542,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 56,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAC. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

