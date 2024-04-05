StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
