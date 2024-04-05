StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

