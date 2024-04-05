StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

