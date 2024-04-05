StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
