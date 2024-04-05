RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.0 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $261.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.51. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Group AG increased its position in RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

