C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.93.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.