COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

CMPS opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $606.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $1,511,656 over the last three months. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

