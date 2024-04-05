Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.