Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.