Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.27). The consensus estimate for Helius Medical Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Helius Medical Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 556.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

