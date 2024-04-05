Zacks Research Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

