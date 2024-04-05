HC Wainwright Weighs in on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

