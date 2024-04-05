HC Wainwright Weighs in on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.42 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LABP opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
