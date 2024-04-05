Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.77.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$97.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.61. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

