Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

