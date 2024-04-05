Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Denison Mines Trading Down 2.7 %
Denison Mines stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Denison Mines
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.