Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Increases By 5.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
About Dye & Durham
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.