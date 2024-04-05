Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Increases By 5.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

About Dye & Durham

Read More

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

