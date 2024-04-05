Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

ADSK opened at $244.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

