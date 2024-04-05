Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

