Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.84.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

About Gaming Realms

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.