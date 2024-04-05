Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
Gaming Realms Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GMR opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £95.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.84.
About Gaming Realms
