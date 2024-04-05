Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £73,278 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £73,278 ($91,988.45).

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 141 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.44. Town Centre Securities Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.88).

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Read More

