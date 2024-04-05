Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £7,182.50 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,016.44).

UEM opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £427.50 million, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.62. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($2.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

