Nicola Bruce Acquires 2,018 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.74 ($12,489.00).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 498 ($6.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 460.67. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($6.88). The firm has a market cap of £290.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.