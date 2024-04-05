La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LRHC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 8th

La Rosa’s (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. La Rosa had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
La Rosa Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:LRHC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
La Rosa Company Profile
