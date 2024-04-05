Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.