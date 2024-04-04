Sageworth Trust Co Has $91.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.72. 5,751,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,174. The company has a market cap of $377.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average of $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

