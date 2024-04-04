Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.94. 4,732,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.