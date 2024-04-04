Semus Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

