Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,880,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

