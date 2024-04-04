WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,904. The stock has a market cap of $423.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.