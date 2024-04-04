Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 43,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 17,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

VZ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

