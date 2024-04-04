Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.3 %

Tesla stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,111,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,882,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. The company has a market cap of $559.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

