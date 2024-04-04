Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

BAC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,820,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $291.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

