UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.38.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $459.52. 1,981,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,326. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.81 and a 200 day moving average of $518.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

