Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $127.66. 6,750,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

