Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.94. 2,924,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

