KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $10.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.14. 8,341,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,319. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

