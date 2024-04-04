Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $221.79. 588,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,049. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.