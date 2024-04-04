NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 0.2%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.08 and last traded at $90.13. Approximately 2,806,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,348,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

