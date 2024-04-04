KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

