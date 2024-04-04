13,538 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 133,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,084. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

