Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 13,082,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,879. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

